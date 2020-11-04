Miller-Meeks takes 2nd Congressional District by only a few hundred votes; recount likely

(KWWL) – Republican Iowa State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks has declared victory in the 2nd Congressional District race over former Democratic Iowa State Senator Rita Hart.

With 100 percent of precincts reported, Miller-Meeks leads Hart by 282 votes.

Hart's campaign has released this statement:

“Ballots are outstanding and over the coming days we will ensure that Iowans’ voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. Iowa election law is incredibly clear that absentee ballots postmarked by the day before the election and received by a county auditor by November 9, 2020 must be counted.”

Should Miller-Meeks be certified as the winner, she would take Congressman Dave Loebsack’s congressional seat, as Loebsack was not running for re-election. In the June 2020 primary election, Democrats backed Hart, while Miller-Meeks had to beat out a wide field of candidates for the Republican nomination.

A late October poll showed Hart ahead of Miller-Meeks by 49 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. Miller-Meeks was ahead in August with a 47 percent to 44 percent lead.

Sen. Miller-Meeks ran against Congressman Loebsack for this seat three times in the past, unsuccessful each time.

Miller-Meeks campaign manager previously said he thinks this was one of the GOP's best chances in the country to flip a seat, given the high rate of re-election in Congress.

Miller-Meeks also served as the Iowa Department of Public Health Director for three years and says her medical background makes her the perfect candidate to beat the pandemic. She says that she will always consider effects on the economy when debating public health measures.

"How do we protect the most vulnerable?” Miller-Meeks said. “How do we protect the people at highest risk from a virus that has significant mortality in vulnerable populations with previous medical conditions or over age 70? But how do we balance that with the significant consequences of shutting down an economy?"

Hart was preparing for this race since her unsuccessful run for Lieutenant Governor in 2018. She served as a state senator in Clinton County for six years prior to that. Hart says to get through the pandemic, more elected officials need to lead by example and listen to health experts.

"I'd like to see us do a really strong public information effort to let people know that wearing masks really makes a difference and it could really make a difference when it comes to the things we're seeing now like nursing home outbreaks," Hart said.

The two candidates faced off in a debate in September, talking about several topics including a second COVID-19 stimulus bill and the state of the USPS.