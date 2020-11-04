Missouri courts deal with COVID-19

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Courts in Missouri are operating much differently than normal right now due to COVID-19, but local judges said there's still ways to have important cases heard.

10th Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rachel Shepherd said currently all counties in the 10th circuit are in operating phase 1 of the 4 phase COVID-19 response from the Missouri Supreme Court, meaning almost all cases are done online via video call or phone.

She said while some critical cases are being heard in person, she hasn't been doing that herself as she's been quarantined due to COVID-19.

"I've still been able to complete court hearings that I had scheduled through video conference, I'm very thankful that my symptoms have been mild compared to many people," said Shepard.

Shepard said if you have any questions about your court date, calling your county clerk is the best way to get information.

She said the critical thing is courts are still open, things like order of protection requests can be filed through county drop boxes.