Missouri house explosion injures 2 adults, 3 children

Missouri house explosion injures 2 adults, 3 childrenNew
WASHBURN, Mo. (AP) — A fire marshal is investigating a house explosion and fire in Washburn, Missouri, that injured two adults and three children. KYTV reports that the Rogers Fire Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that its members and those from the Pea Ridge Fire Department responded to the fire and helped provide emergency treatment to the burn victims. The fire department said that at least two helicopters were asked to respond.