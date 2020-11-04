Missouri voter turnout tops 3 million, with 70% turnout

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 3 million Missourians cast ballots in Tuesday’s presidential election. The turnout exceeded the previous high mark of 2.9 million voters in the 2008 presidential election. But the 70% turnout rate fell a little short of the 75% threshold that had been forecast by local election officials. The state’s turnout percentage peaked at 78% in the 1992 elections, when there were at least a million fewer registered voters than there are today.