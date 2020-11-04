Pakistani bank guard kills manager over alleged blasphemy

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a guard has killed the manager of a local bank in eastern Punjab province after accusing him of insulting Islam’s Prophet Mohammad. As the guard was being arrested, he started chanting slogans of love for the prophet. It drew the attention of local Islamists who rushed to the scene and started hugging the guard in support. Later, Islamists surrounded the police station where the guard was being held to protest his arrest. Blasphemy is an extremely controversial issue in Pakistan, where people convicted of the act can be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.