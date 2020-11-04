Patterson, defense help Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 49-30

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jaret Patterson had 20 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns and the Buffalo defense scored three TDs as the Bulls beat Northern Illinois 49-30. The junior has a school-record 35 career rushing touchdowns in just 28 games. Tim Terry Jr. and Isaiah King scored on fumble returns of 46 and 42 yards, respectively, and Kadofi Wright had a 65-yard pick-6 that made it 49-16 with 12:14 to play. Ross Bowers had 202 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Northern Illinois (0-1, 0-1). Tyrice Richie had nine receptions for 106.