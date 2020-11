SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Sedalia police say the deaths of two men are being investigated as homicides. The victims, 66-year-old Steven Klein and and 59-year-old Russell Bain were found dead on Thursday at a Sedalia home. Police have not said how they died or released many other details in the case. Police Chief Matt Wirt said the investigation conducted during the weekend led police to classify the deaths as homicides.