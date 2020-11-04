Police: Woman kept exotic birds in deplorable conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman accused of keeping 11 exotic birds in deplorable conditions. The Des Moines Register reports that 63-year-old Deborah Barber faces charges of four counts of animal neglect. She was arrested Tuesday after police conducted a search of her home in late October and discovered the living conditions of the birds. Animal Rescue League of Iowa spokesperson Stephanie Filer says three Moluccan cockatoos, four Goffin’s cockatoos, two Amazon parrots and two cockatiels were rescued from Barber’s home. Filer says the birds were found in “filthy enclosures” and suffered health problems, including one that had self-mutilation wounds caused by stress.