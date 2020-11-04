Portion of South 12th Street near Harrison to close

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A portion of South 12th Street will be closed at 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to city officials.

Director of Utilities & Engineering, Jeffrey Conte stated that South 12th Street between the Greenmount Cemetery entrance and Harrison Street will be closed through the month of November.

Greenmount Cemetery Superintendent Bruce Cannell stated that the cemetery would still be open and that visitors should access the cemetery from the South, by taking Cherry Lane to 12th Street.

The street is being closed so the city can remove the street car tracks that are under the pavement that have deteriorated.