Portland, Oregon, mayor hanging on after challenge from left

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, has declared victory after a bruising campaign that sandwiched him between a tough challenger to his political left and anger from moderate voters and business owners frustrated with five months of near-nightly protests that made the city a frequent lightning rod for President Donald Trump. Mayor Ted Wheeler said h had prevailed in a brief speech late Tuesday with more than 90% of the vote counted. If his lead holds, Wheeler would become the first mayor to win a second term in the notoriously hard-to-govern city in 20 years. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the race.