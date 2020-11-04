Pritzker paints grim picture after voters reject progressive tax plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The ads for and against the graduated income tax have stopped, as Gov. JB Pritzker's plan failed to get enough support from Illinois voters. As a result, the governor and lawmakers will have to quickly find a solution to address the state's budget and growing debt.

After 98% of Illinois votes were counted, the governor's progressive tax only received 45% of voter approval. The constitutional amendment needed either 60% of voters on the question or a simple majority of all voters to say yes to the change. But, the partisan battle over Illinois taxes is far from over.

"The opponents of the Fair Tax lied about what would happen if it passed," Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon. "And they left all of the working people of Illinois holding the bag."

Pritzker was quick to respond to critics of his proposal after the question failed Tuesday night. Without revenue from a graduated income tax, the governor says Illinois will have to make drastic cuts.

However, the Coalition Against the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment says this was a major victory for millions of Illinois voters across all political parties.

"They said enough is enough, we don't trust Springfield politicians with a blank check," said Lissa Druss, coalition spokesperson. "And we don't want to give them unyielding power to do what they want with our taxes and set brackets and change brackets whenever they want."

Potential tax hike

With Illinois keeping the current flat tax rate, residents will likely see a tax hike down the road. Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton previously mentioned taxpayers could see a 20% hike for income taxes if Pritzker's proposal lost.

"I put forward what I think is the best idea for protecting working families while taking care of the structural deficit," Pritzker explained.

The Democrat continued to place blame on former governor Bruce Rauner and Republican special interests for the state's financial woes. Pritzker claimed the "other side" wants to take away pensions and propose a retirement tax. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs previously discussed the possibility of taxing retirement under Pritzker's plan. However, Frerichs later walked back that statement.

The Capitol Bureau asked Druss about possible solutions for the state without the progressive plan.

"We're not the experts on what to do," Druss said. "The coalition, and the members, and the voters said one thing and one thing only: Enough is enough. We don't want higher taxes, and we don't trust Springfield with a blank check."

Pritzker says everything is now on the table to solve the state's fiscal challenge. He's already started to talk with lawmakers about potential cuts to the budget.

"I will work every day to repair the fiscal instability that has been ailing Illinois every day," Pritzker added.