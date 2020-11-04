San Francisco voters approve taxes on CEOs, big businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters have approved several tax measures targeting property owners and big businesses with CEOs paid far higher than their average workers. Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra 0.1% surcharge on its annual business taxes. Voters also agreed to sweeping business tax changes that will lead to a higher tax rate for many tech companies and a higher transfer tax on multimillion-dollar property sales. One city official says the results show voters are concerned about growing economic disparity. Critics say it’s a bad idea to raise taxes in the middle of a recession.