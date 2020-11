A season of league-only games in the Southeastern Conference isn’t for the meek _ or the mediocre. The league has reached the halfway point of the 10-game season with four teams ranked in the top 10 _ No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 8 Florida _ and nine with losing records. Only the Crimson Tide remains unbeaten, having already decisively beaten the Bulldogs and Aggies.