Sen. Brady stepping down as Minority Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady says he won't seek re-election for leadership in January.

Brady sent a memo to caucus members Wednesday stating they should have a new leader for the 102nd General Assembly. The Bloomington native plans to continue his term in the Senate.

"I am proud of the work I have done throughout my career in the Illinois legislature and during my tenure as Leader," Brady stated. "We were successful in securing additional funding for our public schools, helped create invest in Kids, stood up against income tax hikes that hurt working families, and worked tirelessly to improve our states crumbling infrastructure."

Brady hopes the caucus can start the process of choosing a new leader when lawmakers return on November 17. Senators Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Dan McConchie (R-Lake Zurich) are top candidates to fill the role.

Senate President Don Harmon released a statement in response to Brady's announcement Wednesday morning.

"Bill quietly and effectively advocated for the Republican senators and the communities they represent," Harmon stated. "He understood that conflict for nothing more than the sake of conflict is counterproductive."

The Democrat said he appreciated Brady's focus and willingness to work across the aisle to "find success."

Gov. JB Pritzker also praised Brady's work during his tenure.

"For as long as we've worked together, Leader Brady has exemplified what it means to advocate for his caucus and pursue common ground, even where it's sometimes hard to find," Pritzker said. "Together we brought the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program over the finish line, bringing real change to every community in Illinois no matter its political stripe."

Pritzker added Brady has shown exactly what lawmakers can and should do.