Some areas protected as Formosa’s Louisiana work continues

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Taiwan-based company and opponents to plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have agreed that site preparation can continue except in wetlands and in five known or possible sites of enslaved people’s graves. Attorney Julie Teel Simmonds says it’s important that those sites be protected. She says a federal judge in Washington, D.C., can now focus on arguments in the lawsuit she filed for environmental and citizens’ groups. Formosa Plastics Group’s Louisiana member says the agreement allows current work to continue. Spokeswoman Janile Parks says all the work is being done safely and in a way that protects the environment.