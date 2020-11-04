St. Joseph passes resolution discouraging conversion therapy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph is taking a stand against gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the City Council passed a non-binding resolution Monday that “discourages” licensed professionals from seeking to change a minor’s sexual orientation. Brian Myers, a councilman who voted for the resolution, called the measure a “baby step.” It’s passage comes after a proposed ordinance that would have banned the practice failed to clear a procedural hurdle earlier last month. Before the vote, members of the LGBT community rallied for the measure, while several members of the religious community advocated for the resolution’s defeat.