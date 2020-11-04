 Skip to Content

St. Joseph passes resolution discouraging conversion therapy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph is taking a stand against gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the City Council passed a non-binding resolution Monday that “discourages” licensed professionals from seeking to change a minor’s sexual orientation. Brian Myers, a councilman who voted for the resolution, called the measure a “baby step.” It’s passage comes after a proposed ordinance that would have banned the practice failed to clear a procedural hurdle earlier last month. Before the vote, members of the LGBT community rallied for the measure, while several members of the religious community advocated for the resolution’s defeat.

Associated Press

