Suburban Chicago man shot by officer faces multiple felonies

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who was shot and seriously wounded Sunday by a police officer faces multiple felony charges for allegedly shooting at the officer first. Oak Forest police say 30-year-old Shederick Ricks of South Holland was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Ricks allegedly shot an Oak Forest officer early Sunday after trying to get into a stolen vehicle that was in the process of being towed. The officer returned fire, striking Ricks, who remains hospitalized. The officer has been released from a hospital.