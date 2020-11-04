Titans try to repair struggling defense with flurry of moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made very clear they have no time to wait for their defense to improve. The unit is the NFL’s worst on third down, which has contributed to a two-game skid after Tennessee started the season 5-0. The Titans traded for cornerback Desmond King on Monday, waived veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph on Tuesday and told outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. he would be released Wednesday. Some bad snaps also cost long snapper Beau Brinkley his job. General manager Jon Robinson says the team made the moves to help win games, not send messages.