WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 30) “Football Friday Night” Post-Season Preview In The “Show Me State!”

The high school football post-season kicks into high gear this evening with playoff action getting underway in Missouri. In Class 2 District 6, the (3-4) Cougars of Highland are set to venture to Kahoka to face the (3-4) Indians of Clark County. The two Clarence Cannon Conference teams squared off earlier this season, on September 11. During that meeting on the turf, the Cougars falling to defeat 26-14. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes checked in with CCHS head coach Ethan Allen to get a scouting report on tonight's match-up where the winner will advance to face top-seeded Palmyra next week.

Post season football action will also take place in Center, Missouri this evening with the second-seeded Tigers of Mark Twain playing host the South Shelby in a Class 1 District 2 battle. SSHS first year head coach Adam Gunterman provided some insight on the match-up, and identified some key points that the Cardinals will have to focus in on during this Football Friday Night playoff clash. We'll have the story...