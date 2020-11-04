 Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 30) “Football Friday Night” Post-Season Preview In The “Show Me State!”

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:57 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

The high school football post-season kicks into high gear this evening with playoff action getting underway in Missouri. In Class 2 District 6, the (3-4) Cougars of Highland are set to venture to Kahoka to face the (3-4) Indians of Clark County. The two Clarence Cannon Conference teams squared off earlier this season, on September 11. During that meeting on the turf, the Cougars falling to defeat 26-14. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes checked in with CCHS head coach Ethan Allen to get a scouting report on tonight's match-up where the winner will advance to face top-seeded Palmyra next week.

Post season football action will also take place in Center, Missouri this evening with the second-seeded Tigers of Mark Twain playing host the South Shelby in a Class 1 District 2 battle. SSHS first year head coach Adam Gunterman provided some insight on the match-up, and identified some key points that the Cardinals will have to focus in on during this Football Friday Night playoff clash. We'll have the story...

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

Related Articles

Skip to content