WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 3) Culver-Stockton Wildcats May Be Making Changes On Offense in Preparation For Saturday’s Final Home Game On The Gridiron

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 3)

The Culver-Stockton College Wildcats are preparing for their final home game of the season this Saturday in Canton. C-SC will play host to Graceland in a 1:00 p.m. match-up set for Ellison Paulton Stadium. The '(1-2) Cats will have a chance to attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's disappointing 20-14 road loss against William Penn.

In an effort to try to make amends from Sunday's 8 turnover performance against the Statesmen, Culver may be making a change at the quarterback position this weekend. Nolan Booher received the starting nod last week, at the QB spot, but after tossing 3 interceptions in the first half, the Wildcats coaching staff may be ready to go in another direction. We'll have details...

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

