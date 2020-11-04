WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 3) Culver-Stockton Wildcats May Be Making Changes On Offense in Preparation For Saturday’s Final Home Game On The Gridiron

The Culver-Stockton College Wildcats are preparing for their final home game of the season this Saturday in Canton. C-SC will play host to Graceland in a 1:00 p.m. match-up set for Ellison Paulton Stadium. The '(1-2) Cats will have a chance to attempt to bounce back from last Sunday's disappointing 20-14 road loss against William Penn.

In an effort to try to make amends from Sunday's 8 turnover performance against the Statesmen, Culver may be making a change at the quarterback position this weekend. Nolan Booher received the starting nod last week, at the QB spot, but after tossing 3 interceptions in the first half, the Wildcats coaching staff may be ready to go in another direction. We'll have details...