1 found dead, another person arrested in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating that city’s latest homicide. Police say officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a home near Terrace Street and Leavenworth Road for a report of a disturbance. Arriving officers found a man inside dead from a a gunshot wound. Police have not released the man’s name or given details about what may have led up to the shooting. Police say a suspect in the shooting was also inside the home and was arrested. The death marked the city’s 50th homicide this year.