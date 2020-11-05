 Skip to Content

1 found dead, another person arrested in Kansas City, Kansas

7:18 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating that city’s latest homicide. Police say officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a home near Terrace Street and Leavenworth Road for a report of a disturbance. Arriving officers found a man inside dead from a a gunshot wound. Police have not released the man’s name or given details about what may have led up to the shooting. Police say a suspect in the shooting was also inside the home and was arrested. The death marked the city’s 50th homicide this year.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content