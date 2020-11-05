 Skip to Content

Arrests mount as marchers demand vote count, others cry foul

Police arrested dozens of people in New York and Portland, Oregon, overnight during protests demanding a full tally of all votes in the U.S. election. Smaller groups of protesters supporting President Donald Trump rallied at tabulation sites in closely contested states to cry foul over the election. The protests came as the president repeatedly insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting.

Associated Press

