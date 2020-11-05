Big 12 probably already out of contention for playoff spot

The Big 12 started playing games in mid-September and has gotten every team at least halfway through its reduced regular-season schedule. The league has also probably already knocked itself out of playoff contention, even before the Pac-12 is the last Power Five conference to start its season. No. 14 Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 team without at least two losses. Every team has already lost in league play. And the only three non-conference losses were to teams from the Sun Belt.