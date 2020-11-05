Blessing Health System prepares for increase of COVID-19 cases

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Blessing hospital is making changes in an effort to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Officials say the tent that was in the parking lot of the Blessing Hospital Emergency Center at the beginning of the pandemic is returning on Friday, November 6 as apart of their next step.

Blessing Health System Chief Quality and Safety Officer says they'll use that tent to separate COVID-19 patients at the ER from Blessing staff, visitors, and patients.

Dr. Mary Frances Barthel says they need to try to limit the spread as much as possible.

"We're just seeing more patients with respiratory symptoms coming into the emergency room," Barthel said. "So, this will allow us to triage patients in the tent so that if COVID is suspected then those patients can be roomed and kept separate from patients not having any COVID-like symptoms."

She says other communities in our situation have responded and turned their situation around and so can we.

Blessing hospital officials say if you think you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, do not go to the ER right away.

You should call the Blessing Health System Hotline to assess your symptoms.

The Blessing Hotline number is 217-277-3504 or the Hannibal Clinic COVID-19 Hotline at 573-406-1531.

Barthel also has a message for the community. Don't give up.