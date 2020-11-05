Border wall case defendant asks to move trial to Colorado

NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman charged with cheating investors in a southern border wall fundraising scam along with a former chief strategist for President Donald Trump wants a judge to move his trial to Colorado. A lawyer for Timothy Shea filed legal arguments with the Manhattan judge on Thursday. The lawyer cited the coronavirus and that Shea rarely travels from his Castle Rock, Colorado, home. The judge late Thursday directed the government to respond at a hearing Monday. A prosecutors’ spokesperson declined comment. An indictment alleges Shea let co-defendants move money through a shell company he controlled to hide from donors that some money was being paid to ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon and others. Shea and Bannon have pleaded not guilty. A May trial is scheduled.