Canton yard waste site to close early due to trash dumping at site

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- In one Tri-State community, it's about to get a little harder to get rid of that yard waste.

The gates at the Canton, Missouri yard waste site will soon be locked when there isn't anyone on duty to keep watch according to Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips, but he said there will still be times people can drop off trash.

Mayor Phillips said the site is specifically for leaves, branches, and things you might be disposing of in your yard, but they've had difficulties with people dumping trash like couches, tires, and even construction debris in the yard waste site.

He said that's why they'll be locking the gate at 4 P.M. Monday through Friday when public works employees aren't on duty.

"We will be looking at some ways here in the next week or so to get it open on the weekends during the daytime as well, so if people bear with us on that, we hope to get that lined up soon," said Mayor Phillips.

Mayor Philips said the kind of trash they were finding there needs to be put in a dumpster rather than being brought for dumping

He said it costs the city taxpayer dollars to dispose of the trash that was dumped there.