Cherokee Nation to buy ranch where Will Rogers was born

OOLAGAH, Okla. (AP) — The Cherokee Nation has agreed to buy the ranch where Will Rogers was born from the Oklahoma Historical Society. The Cherokee Nation signed a purchase agreement Wednesday and promised to make needed repairs, restorations and preservation efforts immediately. The society has operated the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch as a museum, but has been short on funds in recent years. The museum shows what life was like on a late 19th-century ranch in the area and provides details on Rogers’ Cherokee lineage. Officials did not disclose the sale price.