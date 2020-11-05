Chiefs’ Reid big fan of Panthers running back McCaffrey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid would have loved to have Christian McCaffrey in his offense. The versatile running back of the Carolina Panthers can do just about everything that Reid asks of his own backfield. He never got that opportunity when the Panthers took him eighth overall in the 2017 draft. But the Chiefs turned out OK. Two spots later they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who merely led them to their first Super Bowl title in five decades last season. Now, Reid could get his first chance to see McCaffrey in person when the Panthers visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.