Chiefs’ undrafted rookie making big impact on defensive line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After wowing the Kansas City Chiefs in pre-draft workouts, Tershawn Wharton signed as an undrafted free agent. And despite an offseason scuttled by COVID-19, robbing Wharton of a chance to showcase his abilities in voluntary workouts and minicamp, he still managed to impress the Chiefs enough in training camp to make the team. The past two weeks, he’s caused and recovered his first fumble against the Denver Broncos and picked up his first sack against the New York Jets, making that modest investment pay off in a big way.