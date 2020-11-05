Chisox star Anderson eager to have fun playing for La Russa

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson is as curious as anyone to see how new Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will react the first time the fun-loving shortstop flips his bat following a big home run. the 27-year-old Anderson says he won’t change his style to suit the Hall of Fame skipper who returned to the White Sox last week, 34 years after they fired him. The 2019 AL batting champion says he is looking forward to playing for the 76-year-old La Russa — and having a good time along the way.