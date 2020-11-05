Cloudy Start, Then Sunny

It's another very mild start to the day on this Thursday as morning temperatures are in the 50s. Winds are coming out of the south/southwest at 5 - 12 mph. During the morning, we could still have a few wind gusts slightly stronger than that but the winds will subside later in the morning. An upper-level trough will reach the area during the morning, leading to the continuation of upper-level clouds. These clouds will not stick around for long though, they will clear out during the late morning and early afternoon hours, leading to sunshine. Daytime highs are again expected to be in the low to mid 70s. That is about 10 - 20 degrees above normal. For Thursday night, we'll have clear skies with cooler lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be yet another day with temperatures above normal as winds continue to come out of the south/southwest. Highs will be in the low 70s. We'll enjoy a full day of sunshine though.

By the weekend, a upper-level ridge of high pressure will amplify. This will lead to clear blue skies and continued 70 degree highs. It will start to get a little breezy though starting Saturday.

We'll see a break in this warm weather pattern next week.