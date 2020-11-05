Columbia police say juvenile not involved in man’s killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Columbia police have released a 15-year-old who was being held after a fatal shooting at a city park. Police said Thursday they no longer believe the teenager was involved in the death of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain, who was found shot to death Monday at Cosmo Park in Columbia. One other person was hurt in the shooting. The teen had been detained in the Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center since Monday night. No other arrests have been made in the case.