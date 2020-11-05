EU negotiators clinch deal tying rule of law to fund access

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators have clinched a deal that could tie the use of EU funds to democratic standards in the bloc’s member countries and unlock hundreds of billions of euros in emergency coronavirus support by the start of next year. Populist governments in Hungary and Poland are mired in EU proceedings over concerns they are violating European standards with laws and practices that threaten the independence of judges and the rights of journalists. The 27 member countries and full EU parliament must still endorse Thursday’s deal. The agreement The agreement is expected to end a deadlock over the bloc’s next seven-year budget and a coronavirus recovery plan, together worth around 1.8 trillion euros.