Former alderman announces he will run for Quincy mayor

Another Quincy resident has announced they will be running for mayor in next year's election.

Republican candidate and former long-time Quincy alderman Paul Havermale announced his candidacy Thursday night, next to his wife and supporters.

Havermale said the focus of his campaign is family, faith and service.

He said his experience in city leadership will allow him to focus on finances, pensions and infrastructure needs.

"We're going to make sure that we take care of the issues and projects and situations that we need to take care of to set a solid foundation so we can move forward and do the things that we want to do at a later date," Havermale said. "We have to stabilize our financial picture, take care of our basic needs and essential services first, it gives us the opportunity to move on and do things we want to do."

The Illinois primary is February 23, followed by the election in April.