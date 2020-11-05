Funds for Chicago air show, food festival not in 2021 budget

CHICAGO (AP) — Two fixtures of summer in Chicago may have become the latest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no funds allocated in Chicago’s 2021 budget for the annual Taste of Chicago food festival and the Air and Water Show. Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly told aldermen during a Thursday budget hearing the two events haven’t been canceled, but the approximately $9 million it takes to run them isn’t in his department’s spending plan. Both the Taste, which takes place in July, and the mid-August Air Show, were canceled this year by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in response to the coronavirus pandemic.