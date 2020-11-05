Head of Serbian Orthodox Church in hospital with coronavirus

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church has been hospitalized after testing positive for the new coronavirus. The diagnosis comes days after he led prayers at the large public funeral for the head of the church in Montenegro, who died after contracting the virus. The Serbian church announced late Wednesday that the 90-year-old Patriarch Irinej was hospitalized but has no symptoms and is in “excellent general condition.” The Serbian patriarch led prayers inside a packed church Sunday for the the Montenegrin bishop. Many of those inside the church did not wear masks or keep their distance from each other, in violation of coronavirus-fighting restrictions. Many also kissed the bishop’s body, which lay in an open coffin.