Hospital makes changes to keep beds available as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Doctors at Blessing Hospital said there are more COVID-19 patients in the hospital than ever before.

The biggest change will go up in the Blessing parking lot.

It's the tent that Blessing put up back when the pandemic started and the county faced its first surge of cases.

Now, doctors said it's going back up to help keep the hospital available as local COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise.

"We are on a very very bad course," Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said.

Welch says the COVID situation in the county needs to change.

"We have basically uncontrolled spread right now," Welch said.

Welch said people have let their guard down since the first surge of cases in March and that's causing cases to skyrocket.

"You are likely to be exposed to COVID anywhere you go right now," Welch said.

He said that has a direct impact on the hospital.

"We're not talking just about COVID," Welch said. "If we fill our hospital with people who need help for COVID and somebody needs help with a heart attack, there's a time sensitive issue there and we need to be able to get that person in and treated as well."

With 59 COVID-19 patients in the hospital right now, Dr. Mary Frances Barthel with Blessing Health System said the hospital is upping its COVID-19 response plan.

"We are increasing beds," Barthel said. "We're increasing our capacity for critical care for COVID positive patients. That new ICU annex unit went live today."

Because Barthel said the worst is still yet to come, the hospital plans to put up a tent again in the parking lot on Friday.

"This will allow us to triage patients in the tent so if COVID is suspected, then those patients can be roomed and kept separate," Barthel said.

In the meantime, Welch said the community needs to react to the virus like it did back in March.

"We as a community, need to individually begin to reframe whatever predispositions we had in our mind and start to look at this more seriously again no matter who you are," Welch said.

You might have noticed that we did not report the number of active cases in Adams County Thursday.

Welch said that's because they switched the program they use to report it and aren't getting accurate results right now.

Welch said they plan to start accurately reporting them as soon as possible.