Hospital Report November 4, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

DEATHS

John H. Nelson, 89, of Quincy, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, IL.

Arrangements are pending WITH HANSEN AND SPEAR FUNERAL HOME.

Judith Ann Ferguson, 74, Of Canton, Missouri passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her home in Burleson TX. Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None