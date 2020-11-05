Hospital Report November 5, 2020

Here's the hospital report for Thursday November 5, 2020.

DEATHS

Ray Flesner, 75, of Golden, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. Services are to be announced by the Hunter Funeral Home in Golden.

Dorothy Fern Jaynes, 89, of Columbia MO, passed away at 6:30 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bluff Creek Terrace in Columbia, MO. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Quincy Memorial Park.

Tonja Lynn Hankins, 47, of Liberty, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 4:48 am in St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Joshua and Mariah Taylor of Kahoka, Missouri had a boy

Michael Grammer and Kayla Sevier of Pleasant Hill, Illinois had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

A daughter, Avani Marie Widebrook was born October 5, 2020 at 1:51AM. She weighed 5Ibs. Her mother is Justine Laine of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Ashtyn Leann Otto was born October 8,2020 at 9:40PM. She weighed 7Ib and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Shannon and Tyler Otto of Shelbyville, MO.

A daughter, Quinn Ivy Crane was born October 13,2020 at 7:53AM. She weighed 6Ibs 11oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Carlie and John Crane of Palmyra, MO.

A daughter, Julia Margaret Ingram was born October 14,2020 at 11:40AM. She weighed 6Ibs 3oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Ryne Ingram of Bowling Green, MO.

A daughter, Charlotte Grace McDonald was born October 14,2020 at 3:17AM. She weighed 4Ibs 4oz and was 17 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tiana and Jake McDonald of Bowling Green, MO.

A daughter, Rosalie Claire Janes was born October 15,2020 at 2:55PM. She weighed 6Ibs 14oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Christina Clay and Lee Janes of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Calvin Embery Andrews was born October 16, 2020 at 8:26AM. He weighed 7Ibs 9oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kathleen and Ryan Andrews of Fowler, IL.

A son, Siddharth Sudhakar Guad was born October 16,2020 at 8:27AM. He weighed 10Ibs 2oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Bethaney and Sudhatiar Guad of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Morgan Stone Martin was born October 18,2020 at 1:14AM. He weighed 9Ibs 3oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Shayna and Wes Martin of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, A’Vaeya Phyllis Jo Mattox was born October 20, 2020 at 9:58AM. She weighed 5Ibs 10oz and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Kaylee Rench and Sheyene Mattox of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Jackson Ray Tymchek was born October 21,2020 at 12:21PM. He weighed 7Ibs 15oz and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Soshia and John Tymchek of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Carter Alexander Wade Halemeyer was born October 23,2020 at 7:57AM. He weighed 4Ibs 5oz and was 19 inches long. His mother is Nicole Halemeyer of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Laurel Elaine Shipman was born October 23,2020 at 1:18PM. She weighed 8Ibs 2oz and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Amelia and Zach Shipman of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Jensen Tanner Charron was born October 24,2020 at 11:51AM. He weighed 8Ibs 15oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Alexis and Tanner Charron of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Camdyn Dale Ryan was born October 26,2020 at 4:21PM. He weighed 7Ibs 3oz and was 18 ½ inches long. His parents are Katlynn and Trevor Ryan of Hannibal, MO.

A son, Griffin Michael Keene was born October 27,2020 at 11:21AM. He weighed 8Ibs 10oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Brenna and Adam Keene of Palmyra, MO.

A son, Cambren Grady Gene Posley was born October 27,2020 at 2:22PM. He weighed 6Ibs 13oz and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Heather Buehrle and Justin Posley of Bowling Green, MO.

A son, Bennett William Malloy was born October 29,2020 at 2:14PM. He weighed 9Ibs 1oz and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Morgan and Tyler Malloy of Columbia, MO.

A daughter, Emilia Rose Lee was born October 29,2020 at 2:10PM. She weighed 8Ibs 9oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her mother is Courtney Lee of Hannibal, MO.

A daughter, Amelia Jane Dameron was born October 30,2020 at 7:32AM. She weighed 6Ibs 15oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Allison and Nathan Dameron of New London, MO.

A daughter, Jordyn Renee Higgins was born October 31,2020 at 11:25AM. She weighed 7Ibs 6oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Vanessa Brumbaugh and Brandon Higgins of Lewistown, MO.

A daughter, Effie Mae Henderson was born November 1,2020 at 3:41PM. She weighed 8Ibs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Julia and Kevin Henderson of New London MO.

A son, Cruz Brock Edris was born November 2,2020 at 2:09PM. He weighed 7Ibs 9oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Alex and Brock Edris of Monroe City, MO.

A son, John David Todd was born October 30,2020 at 10:35AM. He weighed 7Ibs 11oz and was 20 inches long. His mother is Samantha Dean of Hannibal, MO.