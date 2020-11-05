Iowa daily virus cases soar above 4,500; 20 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daily confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa skyrocketed to more than 4,500 as the number of people being treated in hospitals also continued to climb. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports there were 4,562 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 20 more deaths. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation behind South Dakota. State data shows 839 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, a new high that is expected to increase in the coming days.