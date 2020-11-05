Man sentenced to life after failed French church bombing

LYON, France (AP) — A Paris criminal court sentenced a 29-year-old Algerian man Thursday to life in prison for killing a woman and trying to bomb a church near the French capital in a failed 2015 attack that investigators said was plotted by Islamic State group extremists in Syria. The court imposed the sentence Thursday after a jury convicted Sidi Ahmed Ghlam on charges of murder and attempted terrorist murder. Ghlam testified that he had “embraced” IS ideology and regretted choosing that path, but he denied killing fitness instructor Aurélie Chatelain outside the church in a Paris suburb. He was arrested after shooting himself in the leg and calling an ambulance. His lawyer plans to appeal the verdict.