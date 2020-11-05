Missing suburban Chicago woman found dead in nature preserve

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago woman who vanished Monday after walking in a nature preserve with her mother and a friend has been found dead in the forested preserve. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 22-year-old Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez’s body was found Wednesday afternoon at the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve. An autopsy was planned for Thursday and the Cook County sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation. Police say Ceja-Ramirez vanished Monday after she decided to return to a car midway through a walk in the nature preserve with her mother and friend. When they returned to the car, she wasn’t there.