Missouri sheriff ousted in wake of woman’s fatal shooting

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Pettis County in west-central Missouri has elected a new sheriff who campaigned in part on criticism of the incumbent sheriff’s handling of the fatal shooting of a Sedalia woman by a deputy over the summer. The Kansas City Star reports that Brad Anders, a sergeant with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, defeated incumbent Sheriff Kevin Bond in Tuesday’s election. Anders, who ran unsuccessfully against Bond in 2008, launched his most recent campaign after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer, who was unarmed, during a June 13 traffic stop. There was no body or dash camera footage of the shooting, leading Anders question accountability and transparency within the department.