More information on developer looking at St. Elizabeth’s, future of building

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Hannibal City Councilwoman Melissa Cogdal said the new interested investor in the former St. Elizabeth's building may have a better chance getting funds over the next year, as they won't be seeking more competitive historic tax credits for renovations.

Neighbors say in the summer many mosquitos come out of the water under the building.

She saids she's looking at how to address the standing water in the building, as they've already worked to board up the lower level.

"I hate to ask for someone to be patient when it comes to this building because I'm not patient with this building, but if you be patient I promise we're working, I know the issues, I'm right here I see them everyday also," said Cogdal.

Cogdal said if things don't work out she's also advocating for demolishing the building, something she said could be difficult as it would cost over a million dollars.