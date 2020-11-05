No. 14 Oklahoma St and K-State square off after 1st B12 loss

No. 14 Oklahoma State and Kansas State are preparing to play a big game with each team coming off its first Big 12 loss. Even though they missed the chance for a November matchup of squads without a conference defeat, the outcome between the Cowboys and Wildcats could have a significant impact on who plays in the Big 12 championship game. This Saturday is the only one in November when all 10 conference teams are scheduled to play. No. 17 Iowa State is the only other Big 12 team with just one conference loss. The Cyclones are home against Baylor.