No. 17 Iowa State hosts Baylor looking to stay atop Big 12
Iowa State is looking to stay atop the Big 12 when Baylor visits Ames on Saturday night. The Cyclones are in a three-way tie for first and can ill afford to lose to the two-touchdown-underdog Bears if they are to make the conference championship game for the first time. Baylor needs its offense to get off to a faster start and be more productive if it hopes to end a three-game losing streak. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 50 touchdowns and needs one more to establish himself as the school’s career leader.