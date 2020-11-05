No. 8 Florida vs No. 5 Georgia tops light SEC schedule

No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia highlights what is a light week of football in the Southeastern Conference this weekend. Six league teams are off including, No. 2 Alabama and its Iron Bowl rival Auburn. All conference teams are back in action on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs and Gators contest, though, should go a long way toward deciding the SEC Eastern Division and who’ll be headed to the championship game next month. Florida went three weeks between games with a bye week following a postponement due to a COVID-19 outbreak that included coach Dan Mullen testing positive.