Northeast Missouri hospitals begin to face staffing, space concerns related to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is voicing concerns about hospital workers and capacity, something hospital administrators in Northeast Missouri said they're facing issues with now.

The CEO of Scotland County Hospital said rural healthcare has been short on workforce for a very long time, and what they're facing now only exaggerates that issue.

He said that things are working right now because they've been planning for this since the alarm was first sounded last march.

"I liken it to that fourth of July block of fire crackers, you want to light the fuse and have the big finale, you light the fuse and it fizzles and fizzles, and everyone goes and gets their lemonade and popcorn," said Scotland County Hospital CEO Dr. Randall Tobler, "when they're not looking boom it all goes off."

Dr. Tobler said they're working with smaller regional hospitals to offset some patients already, but he says it can be difficult transferring COVID patients as their conditions can get worse fast.

He said Governor Parson has been involved helping them secure PPE and rapid testing.