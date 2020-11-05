Over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Adams County, Blessing increases response

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Hospital announced it was increasing its COVID-19 response on Thursday as the Adams County Health Department reported 119 new test-positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Health officials reported that two women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Blessing Hospital officials also announced on Thursday that its "Blessing Hospital Emergency Center" would be retuning on Friday to ensure separation between potential COVID-19 patients seeking care at the Emergency Department and all other Blessing Hospital staff, visitors, and patients.

Blessing Hospital had originally opened the emergency center tent in March, but later took it down.

“Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator in the region’s COVID-19 status,” said Mary Frances Barthel, MD, MHCM, SFHM, FACP, Chief Quality and Safety Officer for Blessing Health System. “That means as community cases grow, hospitalizations will reflect that growth as many as two weeks later, as individual’s symptoms worsen.”

“We have prepared for the worst since March and believe the worst is still to come,” Dr. Barthel continued.

Blessing officials stated people with concerns that they have symptoms of COVID-19, or believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should call their COVID-19 Hotline before coming to the Emergency Center. The Blessing Health System Hotline is 217-277-3504, and the Hannibal Clinic COVID-19 Hotline is 573-406-1531.

The Adams County Health Department is currently reporting a total of 2588 positive cases in Adams County.

Health officials also reported the seven-day positivity rate is 17.55%..

At this time there are 59 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 5 of those in the ICU.