Panthers visit Chiefs with McCaffrey potentially returning

The Panthers are visiting the Chiefs on Sunday with hopes that 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will be back from his ankle injury. Carolina has lost three straight games as it heads to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming off a lopsided victory over the winless New York Jets in which Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards with five TD passes and no interceptions. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be seeking his 230th win, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history.